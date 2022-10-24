Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $129.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.52.

