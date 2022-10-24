LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $274,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $13,438,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

