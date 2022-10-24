Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.55. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

