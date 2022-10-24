Truist Financial Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.