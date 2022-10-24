Truist Financial Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

CHKP stock opened at $113.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

