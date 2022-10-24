Truist Financial Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
CHKP stock opened at $113.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.