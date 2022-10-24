Susquehanna Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $59.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.34.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 222,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

