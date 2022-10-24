ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $497.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.09.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $356.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 391.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

