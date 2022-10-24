Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

