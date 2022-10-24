Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

