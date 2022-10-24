Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

