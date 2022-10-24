Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.18.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

