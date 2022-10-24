Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $40.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.