Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $738.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $716.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

