Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $188.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

