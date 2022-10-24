Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $188.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
