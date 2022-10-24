Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $170,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

