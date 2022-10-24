Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $268.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.90.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

