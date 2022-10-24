Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

