Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Edison International stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

