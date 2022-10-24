Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

