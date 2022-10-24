Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

