Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

