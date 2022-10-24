Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.83.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $212.53 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.