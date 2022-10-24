Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.