Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

