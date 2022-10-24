Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

PII opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

