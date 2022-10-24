iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

