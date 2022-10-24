Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $105.23 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $118.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

