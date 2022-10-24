Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

