ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $270.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $295.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $212.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

