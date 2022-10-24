Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,350.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,338.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,242.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,397.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

