Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

