Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.
Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance
CGGR opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.