Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Shares of HZNP opened at $63.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

