Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $184,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRET stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.