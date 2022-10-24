Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 447,542 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 232,806 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,142,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $27.19.

