Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.48.
