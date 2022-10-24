iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

