Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $160,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.