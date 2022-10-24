Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $162,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

