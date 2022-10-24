Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 6,352 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

