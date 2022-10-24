New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $13,985,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $6,952,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.