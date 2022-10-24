Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $18,154,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 3.3 %

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

