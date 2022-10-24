Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 6,765 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

