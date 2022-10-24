Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.31 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

MTN stock opened at $210.19 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

