Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.25 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,557 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.37% of Autohome worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.