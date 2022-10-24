Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $194.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

