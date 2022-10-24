Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.66 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker stock opened at $214.54 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

