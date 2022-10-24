The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $121.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

