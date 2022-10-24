Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

