Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Newmont Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.