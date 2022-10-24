Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 37,671 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $266.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $284.59. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Biogen

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.57.

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.